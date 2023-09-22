On September 9, amid the G20 leaders' summit hosted in India, the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, Italy, and the EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct an economic rail and shipping corridor linking Europe, the Middle East and India.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) - a Western-led initiative to fund global infrastructure projects.

The PGII was initially a G7-led framework centering on infrastructure funding across the world, particularly in the Global South, explains Don McLain Gill, Lecturer at the Department of International Studies, De La Salle University in the Philippines.

“Along with the aim of narrowing down the wide global infrastructure development gap in a sustainable way, the PGII also largely focuses on four core areas: healthcare, digital connectivity, gender equality and equity, and climate and energy security," Gills tells TRT World.

However, opinion is varied among analysts regarding the feasibility of the IMEC project.

Ali Bakir, Professor of international affairs at Qatar University and senior associate with Ibn Khaldon Center, contends "the initiative lacks substantive economic drivers, which prompts some nations to perceive it more as a political or ideological venture.”

However, Gill describes the IMEC as potentially being “pivotal in connecting India with the Middle East and Europe through a network of railways, ports, electricity cables, digital networks, and clean hydrogen pipeline."

Overall he suggests the aim is to significantly slash transport costs, propelling a drive towards "inter-regional trade and commerce with transparent, equitable, and sustainable characteristics."

The corridor is forecast to start in India, traversing through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and Europe.

Nevertheless, Bakir notes the “geopolitical substratum” of the proposed corridor is “intricate."

He believes there are a number of logistical issues, ranging from the route being extensive, costly and intersecting with territories that have had historical rivalries. The transportation platforms and overarching logistical complexities raise "legitimate concerns about its viability."

Amid established routes like the Suez Canal, Bakir perceives the IMEC would appear to intersect and possibly undercut them, calling it "counterproductive, potentially fragmenting the regional economies rather than fostering cohesion."

The security-related logistics, he suggests could entail "an insurmountable challenge," highlighting how the Hormuz strait - located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman - is a "critical chokepoint" and "would be under the Iranian influence, especially in times of tensions or crisis."

Nevertheless, Gill suggests that IMEC’s diverse membership could potentially cater for the international community’s wide-ranging interests.

The project is expected to have two corridors - an Eastern one, connecting India to East Asia and the Middle East, and - a Northern corridor, uniting West Asia and the Middle East to Europe.

Türkiye’s view on IMEC

Nevertheless, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pushed back against the project, announcing it would not happen without cooperation from Türkiye - as the most suitable pathway starts from East moving West and passing through Türkiye.

“We say that there is no corridor without Türkiye,” Erdogan told the press while heading to a G20 summit on 11 September, while underscoring the nation’s “important production and trade base”.

Bakir suggests Türkiye’s omission, as a pivotal non-oil economy in the Middle East “raises eyebrows.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also raised questions concerning the IMEC project.

"When we look at the project that started in India and was recently signed at the G20, experts have doubts about its primary purpose, rationality and efficiency, ” said Fidan, outlining potential “geostrategic concerns.”

The Foreign Minister added the Iraq Development Road Project, dubbed the Iraqi Silk Road, which Türkiye welcomes was broached during Erdogan's meeting at the recent G20 Leaders Summit.

Bakir tells TRT World that “The nation's (Türkiye’s) advanced infrastructure, critical connectivity to Europe, and regional influence would naturally position it as a key player in any integrative economic project in the region,”

He adds that the IMEC project has led to speculation regarding “the very essence and objectives of the initiative."

Beyond potentially strengthening global supply chains, Gill holds that the IMEC's objective is to "serve as a more concrete and transparent alternative to the China-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” amid challenges ranging from debt sustainability issues, project cancellations, to the changing perception of Chinese businesses towards the BRI.

Nevertheless, Chinese reports perceive the US is seeking to "squeeze China's influence out of the Middle East and relevant regions by building large economic corridors as a counterweight to the BRI."

Bakir considers the IMEC a “strategic move in the larger chessboard of global geopolitics, with nations vying for influence and connectivity. However, sensibly, it would not stand a chance vs (the) BRI.".

In addition to the IMEC and the BRI, there is also the North–South Corridor, described as a "commercial transport network," potentially connecting India, Iran and Russia, amid suggestions that it may offer a pathway for Moscow to transport commerce with more ease.

However, a month before the third BRI conference this year in October and in light of IMEC’s establishment and geopolitical dimension, Gill describes China’s increasing strategic footprint across Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

He suggests it is fostering “uncertainties towards the maintenance of the international rules-based order, particularly in the realm of transparent and equitable economic cooperation”.

