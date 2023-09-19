Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in New York to discuss irregular migration, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting came as Fidan is in New York to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, during which he has held several bilateral meetings to discuss global issues with his counterparts, including those from Azerbaijan and Greece on Tuesday, the Netherlands on Monday, and Germany and Ireland on Sunday.

In late June, Fidan had attended an Italy-led conference in Rome on irregular migration.

During the conference, he stressed the importance of regional cooperation to tackle irregular migration, which he called a common challenge faced by Mediterranean countries.

