TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory, Türkiye's Erdogan asserts
Türkiye supports Azerbaijan's steps to preserve its territorial integrity, says Turkish President Erdogan, emphasising the importance of opening of the Zangezur corridor.
Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory, Türkiye's Erdogan asserts
The Zangezur corridor connects Azerbaijan with its landlocked exclave of Nakhchivan autonomous region. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
September 19, 2023

Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, asserting that the imposition of any other status for the region would never be accepted.

"We have supported the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia from the beginning. However, we see that Armenia has not fully seized this historic opportunity," Erdogan said in his address at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

He expressed Türkiye's expectation that Armenia fulfil its commitments, especially those related to the opening of the Zangezur corridor, a key planned unimpeded road through Armenian territory connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave.

"As everyone now accepts, Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory. The imposition of any other status will never be accepted," Erdogan underlined, adding that the primary goal should now be peaceful coexistence for all, including Armenians, on Azerbaijani territory.

Türkiye supports Azerbaijan's steps to preserve its territorial integrity, he said.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched "counter-terrorism measures" in Karabakh to uphold provisions outlined in a November 2020 trilateral peace agreement it signed with Russia and Armenia following 44 days of clashes with Yerevan.

RECOMMENDED

The Zangezur corridor connects Azerbaijan with its landlocked exclave of Nakhchivan autonomous region.

Geographically, Nakhchivan is cut off from mainland Azerbaijan by Armenian territory.

The corridor allows goods and people to travel back and forth between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan via Armenia’s Syunik province.

RelatedThis is what you need to know about the Zangezur Corridor
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children