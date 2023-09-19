WORLD
UN resumes humanitarian aid to Syria's Idlib via Türkiye after over two months
The aid, including stationery, food, shelter, health and hygiene supplies, will be distributed among residents in central Idlib and rural areas.
The aid will be distributed among residents in central Idlib and rural areas / Photo: AA Archive. / AA
September 19, 2023

The UN has delivered humanitarian aid to Idlib in northwestern Syria, marking the end of a two-and-a-half-month hiatus.

Seventeen truckloads of aid crossed into Syria on Tuesday through the Cilvegozu border gate in Türkiye's southern Hatay province.

The aid, including stationery, food, shelter, health and hygiene supplies, will be distributed among residents in central Idlib and rural areas.

No aid had been sent to northwestern Syria following the expiration of the UN's cross-border aid mechanism's mandate on July 10.

In September 2018, Türkiye and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are prohibited.

