Burkina Faso approves law for sending troops to post-coup Niger
The new law enables Burkina Faso to provide military assistance and counterterrorism in neighbouring Niger, amidst regional tensions triggered by political unrest and border security concerns.
West African bloc ECOWAS has warned that it could intervene militarily in Niger if diplomatic efforts to return Bazoum to power fail. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
September 19, 2023

Burkina Faso's transitional legislature has approved a law authorising the dispatch of troops to neighbouring Niger, which faces threatened military intervention to restore civilian rule following a coup.

Under the new law, Burkina can send a military contingent to Niger for a three-month renewable period.

It provides a legal framework for the deployment, whose mission would be to bring "military assistance to the Republic of Niger in the event of aggression or destabilisation by an external army, but also to fight against terrorism", Defence Minister Kassoum Coulibaly said on Tuesday.

Niger's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was toppled by rebel officers on July 26.

They were swiftly supported by juntas in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, whose presidents were likewise forced out following failures to stem an insurgency.

But the West African bloc ECOWAS has warned that it could intervene militarily in Niger if diplomatic efforts to return Bazoum to power fail — a move that prompted Mali and Burkina to say any operation would be tantamount to a "declaration of war" on themselves.

The military leaders of the three countries on Saturday signed a mutual defence pact and Niger's new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has signed a decree authorising Mali and Burkina forces to intervene "in the event of external armed aggression or destabilisation."

The new Burkina Faso law allows it to set up "support points" in Niger to fight "terrorist groups which take refuge there often after committing attacks on our territory", said Coulibaly.

A region where the borders of Burkina, Niger and Mali meet has been ravaged by militancy in recent years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
