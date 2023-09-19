Türkiye has said it was closely monitoring the terrorist activities of the PKK and its extensions in Iraq, which were intensified especially in the north of the country, as well as the mobility through the terror corridor established between Syria and Iraq.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the developments related to the explosion that took place on September 18 at Arbat Airport in Sulaymaniyah are noteworthy.

It is understood that the members of the PUK’s "anti-terrorist group" were conducting a training exercise together with PKK/YPG terrorists at the time of the explosion, the statement said.

"This development is quite disturbing as it has clearly revealed the cooperation between PUK’s security apparatus and members of the terrorist organisation," the ministry said.