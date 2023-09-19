TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye closely monitoring developments in northern Iraq: Ankara
Following the deadly drone attack on Arbat Airport in Sulaymaniyah, the Turkish Foreign Ministry calls for a strong action against PKK/YPG and its collaborators in Iraq.
Türkiye closely monitoring developments in northern Iraq: Ankara
Türkiye expects both the Iraqi government and the KRG authorities to designate PKK and its affiliates as terrorist organisation, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry. /Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
September 19, 2023

Türkiye has said it was closely monitoring the terrorist activities of the PKK and its extensions in Iraq, which were intensified especially in the north of the country, as well as the mobility through the terror corridor established between Syria and Iraq.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the developments related to the explosion that took place on September 18 at Arbat Airport in Sulaymaniyah are noteworthy.

It is understood that the members of the PUK’s "anti-terrorist group" were conducting a training exercise together with PKK/YPG terrorists at the time of the explosion, the statement said.

"This development is quite disturbing as it has clearly revealed the cooperation between PUK’s security apparatus and members of the terrorist organisation," the ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

"This latest incident has also confirmed once again the accuracy of the measures we have taken regarding Sulaymaniyah, the people of which are almost taken hostage by the terrorist organisation," the statement added.

Türkiye expects both the Iraqi government and the KRG authorities to designate PKK and its affiliates as a terrorist organisation, and to fight terrorism in a sincere and concrete manner, the ministry said.

RelatedTürkiye expects Iraq to recognise PKK as terrorist organisation: Turkish FM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children