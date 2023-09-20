The United States has joined Canada in calling for India to reveal what it knows about the slaying of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Reuters news agency said Canada worked closely with US on India's possible link to Nijjar's killing.

"We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice."

Nijjar, a Sikh leader in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, was shot dead on June 18 in front of a Sikh temple in Surrey.

Meanwhile Reuters citing a senior Canadian government source said Canada worked "very closely" with the United States on intelligence that Indian agents had been potentially involved in the case.

"We've been working with the US very closely, including on the public disclosure yesterday," the source told Reuters.

The evidence in Canada's possession would be shared "in due course", said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

Related Canada warns India to take Sikh activist murder allegation seriously

Difficult discussions

Prime Minister Trudeau on Tuesday told reporters that the case had far-reaching consequences in international law and urged the Indian government to take the matter seriously and help Canada fully investigate the matter.