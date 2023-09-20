Israeli forces have killed four Palestinians, three during a drone-assisted incursion on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and one in besieged Gaza, Palestinian officials said.

Palestine's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported "three martyrs" in Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian resistance groups, revising an earlier toll of two killed.

The ministry added in the statement that "about 30 people were wounded by occupation [Israeli] fire in Jenin".

The Israeli army confirmed troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone struck the camp, without elaborating.

Mahmoud Sadi, Jenin director of the Palestinian Red Crescent, reported the "sound of explosives and shooting" which were impeding rescuers' access to the site of the violence.

Jenin's deputy governor, Kamal Abu al Rub, said the Israeli army had "targeted a house used as a hideout by a wanted Palestinian".

On Tuesday, a Palestinian was killed by "occupation [Israeli] bullets", said the Health Ministry in Gaza, which is governed by Hamas.

Decades-long occupation