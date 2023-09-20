China and the United States, the world's top two emitters, will be absent from speakers at a UN climate summit after promises only to include the most ambitious.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres, announcing the summit in December, said he would make the summit "no nonsense" and include only leaders of countries with concrete plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

A list released by the United Nations showed 41 speakers that did not include China or the United States.

US President Joe Biden is in New York for the United Nations and has launched sweeping legislation to reduce carbon emissions.

He has set a goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, but critics say the United States has not yet taken enough action to reach the goal, especially with political opposition on climate from the rival Republican Party.

The Wednesday "Climate Ambition Summit," however, will include California, represented by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Countries invited to participate include Brazil, Canada and France, as well as the European Union.

Speakers include London Mayor Sadiq Khan but not the United Kingdom as a whole.

Non-member states and international financial institutions that will get speaking slots include Allianz, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund [IMF].