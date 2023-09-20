WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia hails positive results of talks with Yemen's Houthi envoys
Riyadh reaffirms its commitment to promoting dialogue among all warring parties in Yemen, Saudi Defence Minister says, after five-day negotiations with Houthi delegation.
Saudi Arabia hails positive results of talks with Yemen's Houthi envoys
The United States has put pressure on its ally Saudi Arabia to end the war and linked some US military support to the kingdom to end its involvement in Yemen. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 20, 2023

Saudi Arabia has welcomed positive results from discussions to reach a road map supporting the peace process in Yemen, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after Houthi negotiators' talks with the Saudis in Riyadh.

Houthi envoys left Riyadh on Tuesday after a five-day round of talks with Saudi officials on ending the eight-year-old conflict in Yemen, sources familiar with the meeting and Houthi media said.

The kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue among all warring parties in Yemen, the Saudi Defence Minister said on Wednesday after meeting with the Houthi delegation.

"I emphasised the Kingdom's support for Yemen and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision," Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some progress has been made on the main sticking points, including a timeline for foreign troops exiting Yemen and a mechanism for paying public wages, two sources told the Reuters news agency, adding the sides would meet for more talks after consultations "soon."

The Houthi delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia last week.

RelatedHouthi rebels seek to overcome 'challenges' in Saudi peace talks
RECOMMENDED

Broader peace process

It was the first such official visit to the kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the Iran-aligned group ousted a Saudi-backed government there.

The talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to quit Yemen.

An agreement would allow the United Nations to restart a broader political peace process.

The Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80 percent of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.

RelatedSaudi Arabia invites Houthis, Omanis to Riyadh for Yemen truce talks
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children