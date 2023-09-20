Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has urged the UN to convene a special session for the purpose of conducting a vote on granting full state membership to Palestine.

Tebboune's Tuesday address touched on regional and global issues, including the Palestinian cause, during his speech at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City.

He also stressed Algeria's support for the Arab Peace Initiative, advocating for an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders, and cited Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories as a key factor in regional instability.

Tebboune urged the UN Security Council to pass a resolution for a two-state solution and ending Israeli occupation.

Related Turkey calls for recognition of East Jerusalem as capital of Palestine

New world order founded on equality

President Tebboune reiterated his country's call for the establishment of a new world order based on equality,

"Reforms are also needed in the UN Security Council, which has been weak in fulfilling its duty to maintain international peace and security and in preventing the use of force," he said.

He highlighted the "historical injustice" done to Africa and the importance of ending it by granting the continent representation in the UN Security Council.