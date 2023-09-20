TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces capture 11 PKK/KCK terrorists
There are ongoing efforts to expose and prevent the activities of terrorist organisations, says Turkish authorities.
Turkish forces capture 11 PKK/KCK terrorists
In concurrent operations, authorities apprehended 11 PKK/KCK terrorist organisation affiliates and one individual connected to FETO. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 20, 2023

Turkish security forces arrested 11 PKK/KCK terrorists in eastern Hakkari province of Türkiye, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

A statement published on the provincial police directorate's social media account said there are ongoing efforts to expose and prevent the activities of terrorist organisations.

Meanwhile, during simultaneous operations, one suspect linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) was also captured.

Their processing at the police directorate is ongoing, according to the statement.

RECOMMENDED

"Within the scope of information, prevention and persuasion activities, a member of a separatist terrorist organisation surrendered at the Habur Border Gate on Sept 14 following discussions with both their family and themselves. After completing the necessary procedures, they were subsequently arrested by judicial authorities on Sept. 18," it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses the terrorist group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria