"Within the scope of information, prevention and persuasion activities, a member of a separatist terrorist organisation surrendered at the Habur Border Gate on Sept 14 following discussions with both their family and themselves. After completing the necessary procedures, they were subsequently arrested by judicial authorities on Sept. 18," it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses the terrorist group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.