Poland has rejected the European Union's proposals to transfer migrants from the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa across member states, a minister said.

“Nobody can force us to do this. We will act in such a way as not to accept immigrants. The EU is preparing to introduce such coercion. That is why we are holding a referendum so that Poles can have their say,” Maciej Wasik, a deputy interior minister, told Polish Radio on Wednesday.

A public vote on migration and three other issues, and parliamentary elections in Poland are scheduled for October 15.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's 10-point plan for Lampedusa includes, among other pledges, supporting the transfer of migrants to other EU member states, and returning them to their countries of origin.

Last week, several thousand people arrived on the Italian island by boat from North Africa, forcing the local authorities to declare a state of emergency.