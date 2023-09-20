WORLD
Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code
Under the draft law, women failing to wear a headscarf or appropriate clothing, "in cooperation with foreign or hostile governments", could face 5-10 years in prison.
Covering the head and neck is compulsory for women in Iran since the 1979 revolution. Photo: AFP / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
September 20, 2023

Iranian lawmakers have passed a bill to toughen penalties for women who flout the country's dress code, with jail terms of up to 10 years, state media reported.

The assembly approved "the 'Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity' bill for a trial period of three years," the official IRNA news agency said.

The bill still requires approval by the Guardian Council.

Since last year's mass protests after the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police, women in Iran have been increasingly flouting the country's strict dress code that requires head coverings and modest clothes.

The demonstrations broke out after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the dress code.

Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested over what officials labelled foreign-instigated "riots".

Under the draft law, women failing to wear a headscarf or appropriate clothing, "in cooperation with foreign or hostile governments, media, groups or organisations", could face five to 10 years in prison.

Covering the head and neck has been compulsory for women in Iran since the republic's early years following the 1979 revolution.

Authorities and police patrols have in recent months stepped up measures against women and businesses who fail to observe the dress code.

SOURCE:AFP
