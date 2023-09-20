The Swedish Supreme Court has overturned a decision to extradite to Türkiye a man who was found guilty of racketeering for the PKK terror group.

Despite Wednesday's decision reversal, the court approved jail time of four-and-a-half years for attempting to finance terrorism, attempted extortion, and firearms offence for the 40-year-old terrorist sympathiser, who was convicted this July – the first such conviction in Sweden.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hans Ihrman underscored that detectives had verified 11 occasions when the man worked with a high-ranking PKK member in Stockholm to extort money from restaurants and wholesalers.

Furthermore, Mans Wigen, chief councillor of the Stockholm district court, said the investigation showed a clear connection between the terror group PKK and the defendant.