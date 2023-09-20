The Turkish Red Crescent has said it sent more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Libya, where floods due to Storm Daniel killed nearly 4,000 people.

The aid, which included food, hygiene materials, clothing, masks, flashlights, communication devices, candles and batteries, was delivered to the victims by planes and ships, the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hot meals were also provided through a mobile feeding vehicle, the statement said, adding that they are preparing another 78 tonnes of humanitarian aid consisting of blankets, food, and hygiene sets for the disaster-hit region.

Türkiye’s TCG Sancaktar and TCG Bayraktar naval ships also delivered the necessary equipment and humanitarian aid materials to Libya, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Following these two ships, our ship TCG Osmangazi set sail from Izmir and delivered aid materials and tools and equipment to serve in search and rescue operations to Libya and handed them over to the authorities,” the statement said.