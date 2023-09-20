On September 12, the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) issued a public statement, implicitly condemning the Palestine Writes Literature Festival that’s being held on its campus.

“While the Festival will feature more than 100 speakers,” reads the statement, “ many have raised deep concerns about several speakers who have a documented and troubling history of engaging in antisemitism by speaking and acting in ways that denigrate Jewish people.

We unequivocally -- and emphatically -- condemn antisemitism as antithetical to our institutional values”.

Though strongly worded, this passage of the statement ultimately has no legitimacy. Much as many of the festival’s participants, such as well-known UK musician Roger Waters, have an obvious – and laudable – history of contesting the criminality of Israel, none of them are antisemitic.

That would require them to be hateful towards Jews, which they’re not. The idea that they are in virtue of being anti-Israel is to, rather crudely, conflate opposition to the state – specifically on the basis of its longstanding oppression of the Palestinian people – with being antisemitic.

The conflation is no doubt a tired one. It’s routinely made by pro-Israeli lobbyists, for example, to silence critics of Israel for various nefarious (and dishonourable) reasons, such as to more easily allow Israel to commit egregious human rights violations against Palestine with impunity.

Such violations range from keeping Paelstinians in the open-air prison that is Gaza to depriving them of adequate water and energy supplies in the occupied territory to continued illegal Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank that displaces generations of Palestinians and routine raids in the same territory that often end up with Palestinians either killed – as happened this week – by the Israeli military or imprisoned without charge or trial (referred to in human rights and legal discourse as “administrative detention”).

If anything UPenn, in keeping with its express commitment to diversity and inclusion, should have released a statement commending Palestine Writes – a concrete example of such commitment.

More specifically, Palestine Writes, as it official site emphasises, is about celebrating Palestinian voices, too often marginalised despite the importance of what they illuminate: the prolonged subjugation of Palesitne at the hands of Israel, the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of it and, on a positive note, Palestinian culture itself – characterised by inspiring art, literature and poetry.

UPenn’s statement not only fails to recognise this rich aspect of Palestine Writes but to provide a shred of evidence that the event is in any way antisemitic. That hypothetically could have been done, say, by citing quotes or activities that implicate various Palestine Writes participants.