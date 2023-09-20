WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty after Karabakh operation: Aliyev
Azerbaijan harbours no hostility towards Armenian-origin residents of Karabakh and will provide them relief, President Ilham Aliyev says in a televised address.
Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty after Karabakh operation: Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev says the process of disarming and vacating illegal Armenian armed groups from their positions in Karabakh is in progress. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2023

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has said that his nation "restored its sovereignty" by waging an operation against Armenian separatists on its territory, and signalled a possible future peace treaty with Yerevan.

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, Aliyev said: "Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty as a result of successful anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh."

Azerbaijan harbours no hostility towards Armenian-origin residents of Karabakh and will provide them relief, he said. hours after Baku concluded anti-terror activities in the region.

"The Armenian population in Karabakh can now breathe easy. They are our citizens. We have no hostility towards the Armenian people. We held those at the top of the criminal regime accountable," Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation.

He also said the process of disarming and vacating illegal Armenian armed groups from their positions in Karabakh was in progress.

"All assigned tasks (in Karabakh) were accomplished within a single day.

RECOMMENDED

"Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty as a result of successful anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh," Aliyev added.

Also, President Aliyev acknowledged the "unexpected political competence" displayed by Armenia and its importance in the anti-terror activities' conclusion.

"Yesterday, today, Armenia, surprisingly, showed political competence, we value this," Aliyev said during his address, adding: "I want to hope that the steps that we are taking and the results of anti-terrorist measures will finally allow to remove obstacles to the peace talks".

RelatedAzerbaijan intends to smoothly reintegrate Karabakh Armenians: official
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria