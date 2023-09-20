Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the latest situation in Karabakh with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in a telephone call and reiterated support for Baku, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan, who is in New York for the 78th UN General Assembly, received information from Aliyev regarding the situation in the operation launched by Azerbaijan, it wrote on X on Wednesday.

The Turkish leader "expressed Türkiye's wholehearted support for Azerbaijan to Aliyev," it said. "The two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues that closely concern the two countries at the meeting."

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier that an agreement had been reached Tuesday to suspend anti-terrorist activities launched in Karabakh.