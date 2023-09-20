Hunter Biden must appear in person for a hearing where he is expected to plead not guilty to federal firearms charges that were filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, a judge has ruled.

The president's son had asked to appear via video conference for the hearing now set for September 26, but US Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke sided with prosecutors on Wednesday who said he should be there in person.

Burke found that the court conducted initial appearance hearings over video only at the height of the coronavirus pandemic or on very few occasions when a defendant was physically unable to be present or destitute.

Hunter should "not receive special treatment in this matter," he wrote.

"Absent some unusual circumstance, he should be treated just as would any other defendant in our court."

The hearing was set on the same day US Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared before a US House committee, where he faced hours of questioning about the Justice Department's handling of the Hunter probe.