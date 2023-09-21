A Moroccan media organisation has said it filed a complaint against two French newspapers for their coverage of a devastating earthquake that hit the kingdom earlier this month.

The Moroccan National Press Council [NPC] said on Wednesday it filed a complaint to the Press and Mediation Ethics Council in France, in which it urged appropriate action against Charlie Hebdo and Liberation for their "unethical coverage" and breach of ethical journalism standards during coverage to the catastrophe.

It noted that it had documented violations and incitement by the newspapers for Morocco’s rejection of a French proposal for support after the quake.

It said Charlie Hebdo published a caricature September 15 that incited "a lack of solidarity and discouraging contributions to support the victims of the earthquake in Morocco."

NPC also said Liberation featured a story of a female quake victim with a title: "Help us, we are dying in silence," but after verification, NPC discovered the newspaper published content that contradicted her actual words.

Related Hope dims but quake-hit Morocco continues to search for survivors

Devastating quake