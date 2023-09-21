The UN is confronting a crisis that has shaken the organisation's founding principles with the war in Ukraine, Türkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs has said.

"It would be fair to assert that such cataclysmic chapters are hardly exceptional in the history of this organisation," Burak Akcapar told a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday.

Noting that the UN failed to fulfill its duty because the veto of "one trumped the will of the rest," he said "the ongoing war in Ukraine laid bare the representation crisis within the organisation."

Türkiye remains firmly committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, he stressed, adding its pursuit of a negotiated end to the conflict continues.

Türkiye has spearheaded efforts to facilitate diplomatic talks, the senior Turkish diplomat noted, while also recalling Türkiye's diplomatic efforts together with the UN to bring the Black Sea Grain Initiative to life.

"Now we are working closely with the UN to revive this initiative," he said.

"Ultimately, diplomacy can, we hope, help us reach our goal to revive this initiative," he added.

Ukraine deserves 'just peace'