Russia-Ukraine war shows representation crisis within UN — Türkiye
Burak Akcapar, Türkiye's deputy foreign minister, says UN failed to fulfil its duty in Ukraine war because veto of "one trumped the will of the rest."
Türkiye remains firmly committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, says Burak Akcapar. / Photo: AA / AA
September 21, 2023

The UN is confronting a crisis that has shaken the organisation's founding principles with the war in Ukraine, Türkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs has said.

"It would be fair to assert that such cataclysmic chapters are hardly exceptional in the history of this organisation," Burak Akcapar told a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday.

Noting that the UN failed to fulfill its duty because the veto of "one trumped the will of the rest," he said "the ongoing war in Ukraine laid bare the representation crisis within the organisation."

Türkiye remains firmly committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, he stressed, adding its pursuit of a negotiated end to the conflict continues.

Türkiye has spearheaded efforts to facilitate diplomatic talks, the senior Turkish diplomat noted, while also recalling Türkiye's diplomatic efforts together with the UN to bring the Black Sea Grain Initiative to life.

"Now we are working closely with the UN to revive this initiative," he said.

"Ultimately, diplomacy can, we hope, help us reach our goal to revive this initiative," he added.

Ukraine deserves 'just peace'

Russia refused to extend the grain deal in July, complaining that the West had not met its obligations and that there were still restrictions on its own food and fertilizer exports. Moscow particularly criticised the restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance.

The grain deal was brokered by the UN and Türkiye last year, and it enabled Ukraine to ship grain via the Black Sea and succeeded in bringing down global food prices.

On the Russian war in Ukraine, Akcapar said Ukraine deserves a "just peace" that will secure its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Noting that a negotiated peace would have to include both Ukraine and Russia, he said the world must be ready when that "inevitable moment" emerges.

"Humanity must find a way to prevent conflicts and resolve disputes peacefully. This council too must be reformed," he said.

"In the period ahead, Türkiye will maintain our unwavering support to Ukraine not only to win the war but also to win the peace," he added. ​​​​​​​

