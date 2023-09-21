Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accused Saudi Arabia of betraying the Palestinians by seeking to normalise relations with Israel.

"The initiation of a relationship between the Zionist regime and any country in the region, if it is with the aim to bring security for the Zionist regime, will certainly not do so," Raisi told a news conference on Wednesday as he attended the UN General Assembly.

"We believe that a relationship between regional countries and the Zionist regime would be a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and of the resistance of the Palestinians," he said.

Saudi Arabia and Israel have bonded in part over shared hostility to Iran, although Riyadh has moved to ease tensions with Tehran through talks brokered by China.

Palestinian issue

Iran's reaction came after Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said that US-brokered talks are moving forward on normalisation with Israel in an interview with Fox News.