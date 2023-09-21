WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italy PM urges UN to wage 'war without mercy' on migrant traffickers
Giorgia Meloni's comments come in the wake of a surge in the arrival of irregular migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Italy PM urges UN to wage 'war without mercy' on migrant traffickers
An estimated 8,500 irregular migrants landed on Italy's southern island of Lampedusa last week. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Anupam Bordoloi
September 21, 2023

Italy's prime minister has urged the United Nations to launch a "global war without mercy" against migrant smugglers after a surge of arrivals on the island of Lampedusa.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Meloni said on Wednesday that Italy, which next year heads the Group of Seven democracies, was ready to lead efforts against the "slave traders of the third millennium".

"Can an organisation like this which reaffirms in its founding document the faith in the dignity and worth of human beings, turn a blind eye to this tragedy?" she asked.

"I believe it is the duty of this organisation to reject any hypocritical approach to this issue and wage a global war without mercy against the traffickers of human beings," she said.

"To do so we need to work together at every level. Italy plans to be on the frontline on this issue."

RelatedItaly adopts 'extraordinary measures' to deter arrival of illegal migrants
RECOMMENDED

Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, took office in part on pledges to crack down on migration.

Some 8,500 irregular migrants landed on Italy's southern island of Lampedusa from 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday last week, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.

The group is largely made up of people from sub-Saharan Africa who have gone to Tunisia, which is suffering from economic tumult.

Meloni put the blame on human traffickers, calling them a "mafia" who earn as much as drug smugglers, but said Italy would also work to address root causes and help African nations "grow and prosper".

"Africa is not a poor continent. To the contrary, it is rich with strategic resources," she said.

RelatedMigrants at more risk of abuse after ‘ill-judged’ EU-Tunisia deal: Experts
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria