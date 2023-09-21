Former US President Donald Trump has said that if re-elected, he will expand a travel ban on people from Muslim-majority countries and even send thousands of overseas-based troops to the US-Mexico border to stop migration.

Speaking to supporters in Iowa on Wednesday, where the Republican Party's first nominating contest for the November 2024 election will be held in January, Trump promised to expand upon the travel ban that barred people from several countries with majority Muslim populations during his presidency from 2017 to 2021.

Calling record illegal US-Mexico border crossings under President Joe Biden an "invasion," Trump sought to place blame for the problem on the current administration. Biden, a Democrat, is running for re-election and could have a rematch election against the Republican front-runner Trump.

"Upon my inauguration, I will immediately terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration," Trump said at a rally in Dubuque. "I'll make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion, including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas."

Trump provided few specifics, including on exactly how he planned to expand on any ban imposed on Muslim-majority countries. It was unclear if Trump would face any legal hurdles to implementing such measures.

Immigration crucial problem