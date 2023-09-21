A military medical panel has concluded that one of the five 9/11 defendants held at the Guantanamo Bay naval base has been rendered delusional and psychotic by the torture he underwent years ago while in CIA custody.

The findings heighten uncertainty over whether Ramzi bin al Shibh, who has long complained he was under attack by invisible rays at Guantanamo, will stand trial.

A military judge, Col. Matthew McCall, is expected to rule as soon as Thursday whether al Shibh’s mental issues render him incompetent to take part in the proceedings against him.

Defence lawyers argue that the best hope of al Shibh, a Yemeni accused of organising one cell of the 9/11 hijackers, regaining competency to stand trial is a step that some Americans are likely to find distasteful: for him to be provided with post-torture trauma care and no longer subject to solitary confinement.

Al Shibh's newly disclosed diagnosis — post-traumatic stress disorder with secondary psychotic features — is the latest development to show how the George W. Bush administration's approval of abusive interrogation of alleged al Qaida attackers is complicating US efforts to try the men more than two decades later.

On Wednesday, al Shibh’s lead attorney, David Bruck, told the courtroom that the diagnosis is creating “a moment of truth" and an opportunity for the country to take into account the harm that was done by allowing torture.

Negotiations on possible deal

On Sept. 6, the White House said President Joe Biden had declined to approve or deny demands presented by defence lawyers in plea negotiations to settle the case.

They were seeking guarantees that all five men would get care for the physical and mental damage of their torture, and would be spared solitary confinement going forward.

Biden was unsettled about accepting terms for the plea from those responsible for the deadliest assault on the United States since Pearl Harbour, a White House National Security Council official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly. Defence and prosecution attorneys had been negotiating a possible deal that would have the defendants plead guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty.

Some family members of 9/11 victims objected to the plea negotiations. Conservatives faulted the Biden administration for allowing the negotiations.

No trial has been set

Al Shibh's mental issues meant he was not included in the plea negotiations.

Any future plea negotiations are on hold at least until the military commission gets a new presiding military official next month, lawyers said. No trial date has been set for the five defendants after more than a decade of proceedings.

Logistical challenges and legal questions have slowed the commission at Guantanamo. That includes the question of how much evidence has been rendered inadmissible by torture while they were in CIA custody.

The case has had a succession of military judges, with the fourth announcing on Wednesday that he will retire in April. The charges accuse alleged lead conspirator Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and the other four of helping orchestrate the killings of 2,976 people on Sept. 11, 2001.