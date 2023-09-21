Azerbaijani government officials meet Armenian residents of Karabakh on Thursday in what’s seen as a historic moment in South Caucasus.

The meeting, which is taking place in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh, comes following a Russian-mediated deal that ended Azerbaijan's anti-terror military operation against Armenian separatists.

A delegation of the ethnic Armenian population of Karabakh arrived in the city of Yevlakh to meet with the Azerbaijani authorities. The Armenian representatives are accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijani news agency Trend reported.

The Armenian separatists have been occupying Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, since 1994.

Under the deal, Armenian separatists have agreed to surrender their weapons and dissolve their illegal regime, Karabakh.

Anti-terror operation

Earlier this week, the Azerbaijani military launched a campaign against Armenian armed groups in what Baku said was an anti-terror operation. Armenian separatists were no match for Azerbaijani forces who swiftly brought the opponent to their knees within 24 hours.

This is the first time in nearly three decades that Armenian residents will meet Azerbaijani government representatives to discuss how they can be integrated into the wider Azerbaijani society and its system of governance.

If the process goes off smoothly, it would be a huge victory for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who has on several occasions requested Armenian residents to hold such a direct dialogue.

Karabakh is a strategic region of Azerbaijan bordering Armenia and Iran. For years, it has been a source of tension between Baku and Yerevan.