TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines wins 3rd consecutive APEX Aviation Award
In the world of elevated aviation experiences, Turkish Airlines soars above five-star airline status as a paragon of excellence, winning as one of the only prestigious 2024 APEX World Class airlines in the world, says APEX CEO Joe Leader.
Turkish Airlines wins 3rd consecutive APEX Aviation Award
This is the third APEX World Class award won by the Turkish Airlines. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
September 21, 2023

Türkiye's National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has won the APEX World Class award for the third time for its global leadership in guest experience and service quality in the aviation industry, according to a statement on Thursday.

Besides Turkish Airlines, the 2024 APEX World Class airlines are Emirates, Japan Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines.

Air carriers that won the award for "truly master" guest experience did so by delivering outstanding customer service, as evaluated through a comprehensive audit of service quality, safety measures, and health control initiatives, according to APEX.

Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines’ chief marketing officer, said the award shows how well the carrier's strategies and efforts are working.

"Our ergonomic seats, personalised services, and unique offerings aimed at meeting our guests' needs are all part of our efforts to make the flight experience exceptional," he added.

RECOMMENDED

APEX CEO Joe Leader said: "In the world of elevated aviation experiences, Turkish Airlines soars above five-star airline status as a paragon of excellence, winning as one of the only prestigious 2024 APEX World Class airlines in the world."

RelatedTurkish Airlines gets coveted APEX World Class award for 2nd year in a row

He also praised Turkish Airlines' on-board meals, saying: "With the touch of a Turkish Airlines flying chef, every meal becomes an unparalleled culinary journey, reminiscent of candlelit soirées under a starry Anatolian sky. Yet, it's their authentic and extravagant Turkish hospitality, a blend of warmth and luxury, that truly encapsulates the heart of their service.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 344 destinations in 129 countries with a fleet of 429 aircraft.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria