Asian and European stocks sank and the dollar advanced after the US Federal Reserve indicated it could hike interest rates again this year and keep them elevated longer than feared as it struggles to bring inflation to heel.

With the world's number-one economy still in rude health and the labour market showing few signs of softening, central bank officials appeared confident they had enough room for further policy tightening without causing a recession, analysts said on Thursday.

The Fed's much-anticipated meeting held borrowing costs at a two-decade high -- as expected -- but the board's "dot plot" guide to future rates pointing to another lift and just two cuts next year, instead of the four previously anticipated.

The hawkish tilt dealt a blow to sentiment among traders, who have feared more restrictive measures following a string of data showing that 11 hikes in 18 months were not having the desired impact on inflation, which is still well above the bank's two-percent target.

"We are prepared to raise rates further, if appropriate, and we intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we're confident that inflation is mov ing sustainably toward our objective," Fed chief Jerome Powell told reporters after the decision.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended sharply lower, with the Nasdaq losing more than one percent as tech firms took a hit owing to their susceptibility to higher borrowing costs.

Asia followed suit. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Jakarta, Singapore and Taipei all retreated.

London dropped ahead of the Bank of England's own policy decision later in the day, which comes after data showed a surprise dip in UK inflation in August. The reading added to op timism that the BoE could stand pat on rates, or make any hike its last of this cycle.