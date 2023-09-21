From the beginning of the school year to the peak of summer, during election campaigns, or even international sports events like the FIFA World Cup, Islamophobia consistently infiltrates public discourse across Europe.

Year after year, the realms of politics and media entertain notions about the intentions of European Muslims, speculate about their practices, delve into their beliefs, and scrutinise their interactions with others. These depictions, sometimes absurd and often deeply troubling, carry significant consequences.

They narrow the expression of Islamic faith to a myopic lens of nationalism or security, where every aspect of Islam is at risk of being misconstrued as inherently threatening to the national order.

In recent years the surge in influence of far-right ideologies reverberated across Europe. Within this context, Muslim communities often became the focal point of the rhetoric of this political current, which regarded them as unwelcome in Europe, leading to increasingly extreme forms of dehumanisation.

As we observe the European Action Day Against Islamophobia today, let's briefly examine some European governments that have garnered notoriety for their implementation of Islamophobic measures, bans, and policies.

Islamophobia in the UK: Statistics and PREVENT

In the UK, 8,730 cases of religiously aggravated hate crimes were reported in 2022, representing a 37 percent increase compared to the year before. Among these incidents, 3,459, accounting for 42 percent of all cases categorised as hate crimes, targeted individuals of Muslim faith and background.

Research also reveals that Muslims rank as the second least-liked group in the UK, following only Roma and Irish Travellers.

Approximately 26 percent of the population holds negative sentiments toward Muslims, with over 18 percent supporting a complete ban on Muslim immigration to the UK.

Beyond the concerning statistics that highlight a distressing increase in hate crimes against Muslims in the UK, the government's tactics appear to not only downplay Islamophobia’s significance but also contribute to its persistence within state institutions, particularly through the UK's contentious counter-terrorism strategy.

For example, while previous British PM Liz Truss promised to adopt a "zero-tolerance" approach to Islamophobia, Rishi Sunak, in contrast, largely overlooked the matter, choosing instead to defend one of the government's most controversial counter-terrorism strategies, Prevent. Sunak emphasised a shift in focus toward countering the threat of "Islamist extremism."

Counter-extremism strategy, PREVENT

Prevent, as part of the UK's counter-terrorism strategy, claims to operate in a pre-crime space and intervenes before any criminal intent, often affecting individuals who have never contemplated criminal actions.

However, it has faced criticism for scapegoating British Muslims, and targeting vulnerable individuals, including children as young as 3-4 years old: “The current counter-extremism strategy, we argue, divides the population; it scapegoats British Muslims, encourages suspicion, and it damages community cohesion.”

“Most importantly, it targets our most vulnerable and important members of society – our children – placing their education and self-development under a security lens,” says Prevent Watch, which is a community-led initiative supporting people impacted by Prevent Duty.

Despite the limited available data provided by the government , a consistent and concerning pattern emerges, clearly indicating an undue focus on Muslims.

The majority of individuals referred to Prevent are Muslim, with over 65 percent of referrals being Muslims in 2016. This includes nearly 2,000 Muslim children. This stark disproportionality stands in stark contrast to the fact that the Muslim population in the UK comprises less than 5 percent. Alarmingly, this disproportionate targeting of Muslims lacks accountability.

Further exacerbating the issue, a substantial portion of Prevent funding has been channelled into 'Muslim areas,' often referred to as 'priority areas.' This approach means that all Muslims in a given area are viewed through the narrow lens of counter-terrorism, inadvertently leading to the creation of what can be termed as 'suspect communities.'

In sum, Islamophobia remains a pressing issue in the UK, impacting society at large, and challenging the government to address its multifaceted nature.

France: Lack of statistics and the systemic obstruction policy