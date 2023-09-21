Yemen's Houthi rebels have held a major military parade in Sanaa, marking nine years since they seized the capital and just days after peace talks with war foes Saudi Arabia.

Armoured cars, missiles and thousands of uniformed fighters filed past Houthi dignitaries on Thursday in a show of strength from the Iran-backed group, as a military jet buzzed overhead.

The parade took place two days after a Houthi delegation left Riyadh following "positive" but inconclusive talks aimed at ending a war that has ravaged the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.

The northern fighters took Sanaa in September 2014 and threatened to overrun the country, prompting a Saudi-led international military intervention in March 2015.

The war has left hundreds of thousands dead, through direct and indirect causes, and displaced millions of people in what the United Nations calls one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

'Ready to fight'

"We will double our level of combat-readiness during the coming weeks and months as part of a practical and responsible response to deal decisively and deterrently with any developments," said a Houthi statement to mark the parade.

"We are ready to fight battles in defence of the homeland and the people if the aggression does not adhere to the requirements of an honourable peace," it added.