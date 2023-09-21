WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises over 1,250 PKK/YPG terrorists so far this year
Turkish security forces neutralise a total of 42 terrorists last week as all necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones.
Türkiye neutralises over 1,250 PKK/YPG terrorists so far this year
Türkiye neutralises 1,271 YPG/PKK terrorists and enhances stability / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
September 21, 2023

Türkiye has "neutralised" 1,271 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

"A total of 42 terrorists were neutralised last week," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalised environment," the official said, referring to Türkiye’s efforts in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, protecting Türkiye’s border and ensuring the safety of local Syrians.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

RelatedTurkish forces capture 11 PKK/KCK terrorists

Since January, 317 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 926 terrorists have been "neutralised" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

RECOMMENDED

Anti-terror operations

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 7,442 people, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders, have been caught since January 1, including 497 terrorists.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises wanted terrorist in southeastern province

A total of 158,380 people were prevented before they crossed the border.

The country, which already hosts four million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria