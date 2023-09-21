The United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Detroit Three automakers have a final full day to make significant progress on a new contract before the union plans to otherwise announce an expansion of its US strikes.

The standoff is fueling worries about prolonged industrial action that could disrupt production and ripple through the supply chain and dent US economic growth.

The UAW last week launched unprecedented, simultaneous strikes at one assembly plant each of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis.

Stellantis on Wednesday joined GM and Ford in furloughing some employees at other factories because of the ripple effects of the strikes, including parts shortages, storage constraints and other issues.

UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video released late on Monday that he would announce an expansion of the strikes at 1600 GMT on Friday, barring "serious progress" in talks. Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found significant support by Americans for the striking auto workers.

UAW workers are expected to rally at one of Ford's two Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plants on Thursday evening in support of workers striking at other plants.

The city is home to Ford's Louisville assembly plant and its Kentucky truck plant. Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously said the Kentucky truck plant, which assembles F-Series trucks, is the company's most profitable plant globally.

Analysts expect plants that build high-margin pickup trucks such as Ford's F-150, GM's Chevy Silverado and Stellantis' Ram to be the next targets if the walkout continues. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas estimated in a Thursday research note that a full month of lost production would cost the three automakers $7 billion to $8 billion in lost profits.

Fain has said Detroit automakers have not shared their huge profits with workers while enriching executives and investors.

GM President Mark Reuss on Wednesday rejected claims by the union that the record profits automakers make go toward fueling "corporate greed," saying they have been reinvested in electric vehicles as well as gasoline-powered cars.