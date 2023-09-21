Turkish crews are sparing no effort to help Libyans in need of medical attention after setting up field hospitals.

Storm Daniel hit eastern Libya on September 10, causing floods in the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, Al Marj, Soussa and Derna.

Türkiye, which was the first country to reach the region after the call of the Libyan Presidential Council, carries out a wide range of activities from search and rescue operations to cleaning services, from food and water support to health services.

Türkiye, which coordinates the work of other countries as it is the first international team to reach the flood-hit areas, also worked to set up two field tents through its disaster management agency AFAD and the Health Ministry.

The first field hospital put into service in Derna has been serving injured and sick disaster victims, while the installation of the other one has just been completed.