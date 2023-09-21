WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump urges Republicans to shut down govt to 'defund' criminal prosecutions
Wary of the federal criminal prosecutions against him, former US president Donald Trump is asking fellow Republicans to shut down government by stalling consensus on spending legislation.
Trump urges Republicans to shut down govt to 'defund' criminal prosecutions
New York and Georgia are also prosecuting him and a federal shutdown would not affect those cases. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023

Former president Donald Trump has urged fellow Republicans in Congress to shut down the government to thwart the federal prosecutions against him, although any funding lapse was unlikely to stop the cases from being pursued.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives are at odds over how to proceed with spending legislation, which must be passed to avert an Oct. 1 shutdown.

A small group of hardliners, including Trump's most fervent supporters, have complicated the agenda for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he pushes a short-term funding plan.

"Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden’s weaponised government," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media site late on Wednesday, calling it "the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots."

The US Justice Department has previously said activities funded by "permanent indefinite appropriations" would continue during any funding lapse.

The Special Counsel's office prosecuting Trump and his allies had no formal comment, but it is covered by "the permanent, indefinite appropriation for independent counsels," according to its latest funding statement.

Trump faces two federal trials, one tied to his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss, as he again seeks the presidency in the 2024 election, and the other over his handling of classified documents.

RECOMMENDED

New York and Georgia are also prosecuting him and a federal shutdown would not affect those cases.

The White House has stressed the independence of the Special Counsel's office. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump in 2020 and is seeking re-election in 2024.

RelatedWashington ethics watchdog launches bid to block Trump from ballot

Republicans and Democrats seized on Trump's plea, with Trump ally, US Representative Matt Gaetz, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Trump Opposes the Continuing Resolution. Hold the Line."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X: "Trump ordered House Republicans to shutdown the government. These people are too extreme to ever be trusted."

RelatedTrump raises over $7M after Georgia booking
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East