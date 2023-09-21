WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU won't send observer team to Bangladesh amid vote worries
EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley says a full-fledged observer mission won't be deployed due to budget constraints.
EU won't send observer team to Bangladesh amid vote worries
Protests demanded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and let a neutral caretaker government hold the vote. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 21, 2023

The European Union will not deploy a full election observer team to Bangladesh citing a lack of "necessary conditions", and prompting the opposition to declare the polls would not be fair.

Bangladesh is set to hold its general election by the first week of January, and several Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate, where the ruling party dominates the legislature.

The South Asian nation's opposition has staged a series of protests demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and let a neutral caretaker government hold the vote.

Hasina's Awami League has ruled the world's eighth-most populous country since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

EU ambassador Charles Whiteley said on Thursday the bloc would not deploy a "fully-fledged" observer mission, according to a copy of a letter sent to Bangladesh's election commissioner on Wednesday, and seen by AFP on Thursday.

RelatedProposed law threatens to turn Bangladesh into 'surveillance state'

'Exploring other options'

Whitely said that while the EU took into account budget constraints, the decision also "reflects the fact that at the present time, it is not sufficiently clear whether the necessary conditions will be met", without giving further details.

RECOMMENDED

It added that the EU is "exploring other options to accompany the electoral process".

Bangladesh Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam told AFP on Thursday the EU's decision was due to a "budgetary reason".

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party welcomed the move, saying the EU decision highlights that "there is no environment for elections" in the country.

"There will be no elections in Bangladesh without a neutral government," BNP spokesman Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters.

The EU is Bangladesh's largest trade partner.

The country is a global garment manufacturer, and more than half of its $55 billion export merchandise is shipped to the 27-member bloc.

RelatedCan Bangladesh’s ongoing energy crisis lead to a political crisis?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal