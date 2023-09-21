The European Union will not deploy a full election observer team to Bangladesh citing a lack of "necessary conditions", and prompting the opposition to declare the polls would not be fair.

Bangladesh is set to hold its general election by the first week of January, and several Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate, where the ruling party dominates the legislature.

The South Asian nation's opposition has staged a series of protests demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and let a neutral caretaker government hold the vote.

Hasina's Awami League has ruled the world's eighth-most populous country since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

EU ambassador Charles Whiteley said on Thursday the bloc would not deploy a "fully-fledged" observer mission, according to a copy of a letter sent to Bangladesh's election commissioner on Wednesday, and seen by AFP on Thursday.

'Exploring other options'

Whitely said that while the EU took into account budget constraints, the decision also "reflects the fact that at the present time, it is not sufficiently clear whether the necessary conditions will be met", without giving further details.