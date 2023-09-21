TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Iraq's Kirkuk to reintroduce Turkish as an official language
The Chairman of the Turkmen Group in the Iraqi parliament urges the use of Turkish in official institution signs, correspondences, and seals, in a letter addressed to the governor of Kirkuk.
Iraq's Kirkuk to reintroduce Turkish as an official language
Turkish language will also be included in letterheads and seals of official institutions in Kirkuk. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 21, 2023

The Kirkuk governorship in Iraq has announced a decision to again use Turkish as an official language in official correspondence.

It said on Thursday that the Turkish language will also be included in letterheads and seals of official institutions.

“The use of the Turkish language in Kirkuk is a constitutional right,” Mervan al-Ani, an official from the Kirkuk provincial governor's office , told Anadolu.

Chairman of the Turkmen Group in the Iraqi parliament Ersat Salihi urged the “using the Turkish language, the mother tongue of the Turkmens, in official institution signs, correspondences, and seals,” in a letter sent September 11 to Rakan al-Jabouri, the governor of Kirkuk.

RECOMMENDED

Arabic and Kurdish are the two official languages of Iraq, according to the Constitution.

But Turkish and Syriac are considered official languages in administrative areas where they constitute a density of population.

RelatedTürkiye says concerned over loss of lives in Kirkuk, northern Iraq
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal