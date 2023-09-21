Bulgaria has expelled the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia and two Belarusian priests for allegedly acting in Moscow's geopolitical interests, authorities said.

The National Security Agency accused on Thursday the three clerics of implementing Moscow's "hybrid strategy to purposefully influence the socio-political processes in Bulgaria in favour of Russian geopolitical interests".

The agency, which only identified the men by their initials and nationalities, banned them from entering the country for five years.

The Russian embassy in Sofia said in a Facebook post that one of the men was the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia, Archimandrite Vassian.

'Rude and flagrant'