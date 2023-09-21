In a statement, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that Montella, 49, agreed on a three-year deal with the Turkish national team, and wished him success in his duty.

The signing ceremony will be held at the Turkish national football team's training facility in Istanbul on September 27.

Stefan Kuntz, who coached Türkiye for two years, was dismissed on Wednesday.

Before his retirement in 2009, Montella played for Roma for many years, where he won an Italian Serie A title, an Italian Cup and a Super Cup.