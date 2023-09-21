Azerbaijan's anti-terror activities in Karabakh were not related to Armenia or its Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but rather to Armenian mobs in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

During his visit to New York, Turkish President Erdogan told reporters, "This recent incident (Azerbaijan's anti-terror activities in Karabakh) is not related to Pashinyan. It also has nothing to do with the Armenian state. It is related to Armenian mobs in Karabakh."

"Their attempt to hold a presidential election disturbed both Pashinyan and Azerbaijan significantly. Azerbaijan saw this event as an attempt to ignite an ongoing process. In addition, the attempt to martyr our [Azerbaijani] brothers and sisters took the situation to a completely different level," he added.

"Warnings were issued, but despite all of these warnings, they did not straighten up their act," Erdogan said, adding, "On the contrary, they continued the process. As a result, Azerbaijan took action."

He added that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for his speech at the UN General Assembly.

In his speech, the Turkish president emphasised that Karabakh is unequivocally Azerbaijani territory, rejecting any imposition of a different status.

He advocated for peaceful coexistence for all, including Armenians, within Azerbaijan's borders, reaffirming the "one nation, two states" principle and expressing support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit Türkiye

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will visit Türkiye, Erdogan said.

“I told him (Netanyahu), 'We are expecting you first, and then I will pay a visit to Israel with my delegation', and we agreed on that," Erdogan told reporters.

"We will start energy drilling work with Israel. Not only will we begin operating energy transmission lines to Türkiye, but also from Türkiye to Europe," he added.

On Tuesday, Erdogan met with Netanyahu at the Turkish House in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and discussed a range of issues including bilateral ties and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Currently, we (Türkiye and Israel) have a total trade volume of $9.5 billion. We reached an agreement to increase this trade volume from $9.5 billion to a minimum of $15 billion in the first phase," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan said they also discussed what they can do together in international politics.

"We talked about the benefits of establishing a mechanism in which our ministers can participate to increase cooperation in various fields between the two countries,” he added.

It is possible for the two countries to work together to establish new collaborations in areas such as energy, tourism, and technology, Erdogan said.

