With Saudi Arabia and Israel eyeing a breakthrough deal to normalise ties, key questions remain especially what it would mean for the Palestinians and will it encourage more Muslim countries to follow suit?

TRT World asked three Middle East experts to weigh in on the possible rapprochement between the two regional heavyweights and if there is an opportunity to see Israel ending its decades-long occupation of Palestine.

John Quigley — American jurist, author and professor of law at Ohio State University

I think that a Saudi-Israel deal would, yes, encourage others, but I think that each Arab state looks at the possibility of a rapprochement with Israel from its own perspective. I don’t think that others would take a Saudi-Israel deal as green light to do the same.

Tunisia, for example, seems firmly against doing so. Lebanon the same. Qatar as well. For Israel, the advantage would be mainly political — to add a major Arab state to those willing to have relations with it.

For Saudi Arabia, I think the reasons are financial, but the advantages are less obvious. This may be why it has apparently backed off the deal, at least for now, after seeing that the right-wing elements in Israel’s government are unwilling to make significant concessions to the Palestine government.

I don't see Israel as willing to make sufficiently substantial concessions to the Palestine government. At the moment, [illegal] Israeli settlers can assault Palestinians, almost at will, without fear of interference by the Israeli authorities. Palestinians need protection. I don’t think Israel is willing to provide protection.

The right-wing Israeli elements are even suggesting as part of a Saudi-Israel deal that the Palestine government would have to agree to forgo resort to the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. So Palestine would be asked to make concessions.

The Palestine government is in a difficult position in relation to a Saudi-Israel deal. They don't want such a deal, but they are trying to ensure that if there is one, they would get something out of it.

But they are not likely to get much out of it. I do not see Israel willing to give up its efforts to establish more [illegal] settlements. In short, the best outcome is if Saudi Arabia puts the deal on a back burner, which may be happening just now.

Khaled Elgindy — Senior Fellow at Middle East Institute, Washington DC

To clarify, what Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said was that Saudi-Israel normalisation was "getting closer" everyday — not that they were close. There is a difference.