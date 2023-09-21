WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan rivals trade blame in competing UNGA addresses
Main army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan calls on world leaders to designate RSF paramilitary a "terrorist group", while RSF head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo expresses openness for complete ceasefire in video address to UN General Assembly.
Sudan rivals trade blame in competing UNGA addresses
Burhan has increasingly been travelling worldwide in what is seen as an effort to burnish his legitimacy. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 21, 2023

The heads of Sudan's rival military factions have given competing addresses to the United Nations, one from the podium at UN headquarters in New York and the other in a rare video recording from an undisclosed location.

Army leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan, speaking at the United Nations on Thursday, called on the international community to designate the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] as a terrorist organisation and to counter its sponsors outside Sudan's borders.

"Our country's legitimate institutions will not tolerate any form of violence or the humiliation of our people. The regional and international interventions in support of the RSF have become evident, and this represents the initial spark that could ignite turmoil within the region and beyond," he said.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti, said in a video message that his forces were fully prepared for a ceasefire and comprehensive political talks to end the conflict.

Both sides blamed the other for starting the war that erupted in mid-April in Khartoum and has spread to other parts of the country, including the western region of Darfur, displacing more than 5 million people and threatening to destabilise the region.

Most of Hemetti's recent communications have been audio messages, and his whereabouts have been a source of speculation.

In the video released on Thursday shortly before Burhan spoke, he appeared in military uniform, seated behind a desk with a Sudanese national flag behind him as he read out his speech.

His location was not clear.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedClashes erupt in Port Sudan for first time since war began

Conflict in Sudan

Previous assertions by the army and the RSF that they are seeking a solution to the conflict, as well as announcements of ceasefires by both sides, have failed to stop the bloodshed and the deepening of a humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The war broke out over plans to formally integrate the RSF into the army as part of a political transition four years after the overthrow of former leader Omar al Bashir during an uprising.

Witnesses say the army has used heavy artillery and air strikes that have caused casualties in residential districts of Khartoum and other cities and that the RSF has inflicted widespread looting and sexual violence on residents and participated in ethnically targeted attacks in Darfur.

The fighting in Sudan has killed at least 7,500 people, according to the NGO Acled, and displaced some five million people, dealing a new, devastating blow to efforts to bring democracy to Sudan.

RelatedFlames engulf central Khartoum as war rages across Sudan in its 6th month
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal