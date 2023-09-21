TÜRKİYE
Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun Cavusoglu crowned world champion
Cavusoglu seals victory in 2023 World Wrestling Championships with a pin in final match against Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan in Belgrade.
Buse Tosun Cavusoglu previously won two bronze medals at world championships. /Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
September 21, 2023

Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun Cavusoglu has been crowned the world champion in the women's 68-kilogramme category at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Cavusoglu secured victory on Thursday with a pin in the final match against Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan.

It marked her first world championship title in her career, having previously won two bronze medals at world championships.

She also became the first Turkish female wrestler to achieve a world championship title after Yasemin Adar Yigit.

After the final match, Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak congratulated Cavusoglu in a phone call.

In her earlier matches, Cavusoglu defeated Moldova's Irina Ringaci in the first round and pinned Mexican wrestler Alejandra Rivera Arriaga in the round of 16.

She also defeated Czech wrestler Adela Hanzlickova with a score of 8-0 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final match against Japan's Ami Ishii, she won with technical superiority, securing her spot in the final and earning a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RelatedTurkish women bag gold medals in EU taekwondo championships
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
