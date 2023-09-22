Archaeologists conducting excavations in Türkiye's northern​​​​​​​ Corum province, home to the capital of the ancient Hittite Empire, have discovered a previously unknown Indo-European language.

The new language was spotted in a ritual text inscribed on a tablet in the ruins of Hattusha, the Corum Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism said on Thursday in a statement.

Recent archaeological work in the ancient city led by Andreas Schachner from the German Archaeological Institute has added new cuneiform findings to this rich collection.

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986, Hattusha was the ancient capital city of the Hittite Empire, a major power during the late Bronze Age [approximately 1600-1180 BCE] in the Near East.

Epigraphist Daniel Schwemer from the University of Wurzburg in Germany identified the language as "a version of the language of Kalashma, which is believed to have been located in today's Bolu or Gerede region, at the north-west end of Hittite territory," the directorate said.

Over a century of excavations at Hattusha has yielded nearly 30,000 clay tablets with cuneiform writing offering valuable insights into the Empire' history, society, economy and religious traditions.

The discovery of a new language in the Bogazkoy-Hattusha archives is not entirely unexpected. According to Professor Schwemer, the Hittites had a unique interest in recording rituals in foreign languages. Ritual texts written by Hittite scribes reflect various Anatolian, Syrian and Mesopotamian traditions and linguistic contexts.