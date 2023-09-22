Thousands of people marched across Nigeria over the mysterious death last week of an Afrobeat star whose body has been exhumed for an autopsy as authorities investigate the cause of his demise.

Lagos police said the body of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad, was exhumed Thursday afternoon in response to complaints about the unclear circumstances surrounding his death.

Aloba, widely known as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising young pop stars, died last week in a Lagos hospital at the age of 27 after being admitted for an unknown illness.

Young Nigerians have taken to the streets in Lagos over several days to demand justice for Aloba, but the protests swelled across the country amid an outpouring of grief – and questions about what caused his death.