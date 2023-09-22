A judge at the US military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay has ruled that a Yemeni detainee who was tortured by the CIA is unfit to stand trial in a death-penalty case, US media has reported.

Ramzi bin al Shibh, 51, had been scheduled to be one of five defendants in a trial related to the September 11, 2001, attacks on US cities by Al Qaeda that left almost 3,000 people dead.

But Colonel Matthew McCall, a military judge, said on Thursday the prisoner was too psychologically damaged to help defend himself, The New York Times reported.

Doctors at the US base on the eastern tip of Cuba diagnosed Bin al Shibh with post-traumatic stress disorder and secondary psychotic features, as well as a delusional disorder.

The military psychiatrists said his condition left him "unable to understand the nature of the proceedings against him or cooperate intelligently" with his legal defence team, the Times reported.