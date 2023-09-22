The Biden administration is giving temporary legal status to Afghan migrants who have already been living in the country for a little over a year.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday that the decision to give Temporary Protected Status to Afghans who arrived after March 15, 2022, and before Sept. 20, 2023, would affect roughly 14,600 Afghans.

This status doesn't give affected Afghans a long-term right to stay in the country or a path to citizenship. It's good until 2025, when it would have to be renewed again. But it does protect them from deportation and give them the ability to work in the country.

A relatively small number of people are affected. On Wednesday, the administration announced it was giving Temporary Protected Status to nearly 500,000 Venezuelans in the country.