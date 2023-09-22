On July 18, the UK government launched the CONTEST 2023 strategy, defining it as “a refreshed approach to the evolving and enduring threat from terrorism”.

This iteration incorporates a series of recommendations put forth by the boycotted Independent Review of Prevent, overseen by the controversial William Shawcross, who’s well known for his neocon views and rabid statements like “Europe and Islam is one of the greatest, most terrifying problems of our future”.

TRT World recently spoke with the UN Special Rapporteur Fionnuala Ni Aolain, whose work focuses on the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering the threat of terrorism. She explained the impact of Prevent, one of the four components of the United Kingdom's broader counter-terrorism strategy, and how it affects freedom of belief, children's rights, and civic trust and leads to the stifling of dissent within the UK.

The discussion points to the strategy being fundamentally ineffective and taking a discriminatory stance towards Muslim communities, highlighting the numerous human rights violations it entails.

How has the renewed Contest, retaining its Prevent arm, evolved compared to previous iterations regarding human rights considerations?

FIONNUALANIAOLAIN: Prevent has been my mandate’s long-standing subject of interest. Historically, we have raised significant concerns and criticisms regarding the Prevent strategy for several reasons.

First, we have observed that the strategy has been inherently discriminatory in that it has focused on a particular group, Muslims living in Britain and Muslim citizens of the United Kingdom. In a sense, it has a discriminatory, stereotyped, and highly negative view of this particular minority group at the very core of this strategy.

Second, my concern lies in the obligations imposed by the strategy on specific categories of individuals, such as teachers and doctors, to report. This reporting mechanism undermines these individuals’ neutrality, independence, and ethical obligations towards the people they primarily engage with.

Lastly, the strategy has functioned to further securitize public and social life, particularly impacting the UK’s human rights defenders and civil society actors.

All of these concerns have held true historically, and I gave evidence to the Shawcross Commission and made several recommendations. Yet, none of those were accepted.

What is your assessment of their stance in light of the widespread criticism? Do you believe the renewed approach to Prevent has addressed or rectified the prevalent criticisms?

FNA: I don't think it has; I believe it represents a continuation, both in name and substance, of the previous strategy, further solidifying some of the structural deficiencies of the Prevent program. Unfortunately, it falls short of addressing the valid human rights and rule of law criticisms that have been raised against the Prevent.

It's really regrettable that there was an opportunity to do something different. Yet, neither the Shawcross Review nor the British government chose to take on board views of UN special rapporteurs and civil society in the United Kingdom.

I perceive that the outcomes of the renewed strategy continue to function worst practices of the Prevent strategy without adequately incorporating human rights due diligence, oversight, or acknowledging the discriminatory effects and negative consequences, especially within Muslim communities.

On the one hand, there is a strong demand for Prevent to be withdrawn, and on the other hand, there is an insistence on its improvement. Where do you position yourself within this spectrum?

FNA: I do not think that the strategy, as it's been devised, really addresses its core function -to prevent violence in society.

There are alternative approaches, as articulated by my mandate and other UN bodies, that focus on addressing issues of radicalisation to violence in a manner compliant with human rights principles. At the heart of these approaches is the idea of engaging with communities on a broad basis. It's about seeking the consent of those who will be affected by such policies. In the short term, we've witnessed no substantial change.

Fundamentally, given the scale of criticisms directed at Prevent and the lack of responsiveness to these criticisms, the strategy lacks legitimacy. Therefore, it is in the British government’s interest to reconsider it and establish a strategy that actually reflects the needs, wishes, goals, cooperation, and consent of the communities who are likely to be the subject of any such policy.

During the time of your contribution to the People's Review of Prevent, “a response to the government’s Independent Review of Prevent,” which documented over 600 cases, have you identified a recurring pattern in the trajectory and impact of the Prevent programme on the lives of those referred and the referring process?

FNA: The People's Review of Prevent is an extraordinary document and underscores the tremendously vibrant civil society in the United Kingdom. It stands as a testament to the courage of the people to share their experiences regarding the result of the Prevent’s use of Prevent. Notably, it demonstrates the power of aggregating these cases to reveal systemic issues, rather than isolated incidents.

One recurring pattern we've observed is the referral of families to social services simply because they are practising their faith. Instances where a woman wears religious attire, individuals pray, or children have specific dietary preferences in their lunch boxes have led to referrals. These are actions protected by international law, and religious faith is one of the most fundamental things for many people around the world. Within the Prevent strategy, simply expressing religious belief, even by children, frequently triggers state interference in family life.

Another pattern is the undue regulation of family life once individuals are referred. These families are often viewed with suspicion within the system. An example I cited in the report pertained to families with extreme right-wing views or those engaged in or supportive of violence. We have not seen the same level of intrusion in families with different profiles. I'm not advocating for equal intrusion into family life, but there appears to be a clear religious and ethnic bias in some of these interventions.

The third persistent pattern is the pre-criminalization of children, typically within the school system, leading to their inclusion in the Prevent referral system. These children are predominantly young Muslim boys. The idea that children are effectively criminalised or identified at an early age can have lifelong consequences. They become visible to the carceral state, administrative state, and policing state, making it challenging to erase this stigma for the child.