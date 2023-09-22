China's craze over generative artificial intelligence has triggered a flurry of product announcements from startups and tech giants on an almost daily basis, but investors are warning a shake out is imminent as cost and profit pressures grow.

The buzz in China, first ignited by the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT almost a year ago, has given rise to what a senior Tencent executive described this month as "war of a hundred models", as it and rivals from Baidu to Alibaba to Huawei promote their offerings.

China now has at least 130 large language models (LLMs), accounting for 40 percent of the global total and just behind the United States' 50 percent share, according to brokerage CLSA. Additionally, companies have also announced dozens of "industry-specific LLMs" that link to their core model.

However, investors and analysts say that most were yet to find viable business models, were too similar to each other and were now grappling with surging costs.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have also weighed on the sector, as US dollar funds invest less in early-stage projects and difficulties obtaining AI chips made by the likes of Nvidia start to bite.

"Only those with the strongest capabilities will survive," said Esme Pau, head of China internet and digital asset research at Macquarie Group, who expects consolidation and a price war as players compete for users.

She added that several leading companies have signaled they will compete on price to gain market share, just as cloud services such as those belonging to Alibaba and Tencent have done.

"In the next six-12 months, LLMs with lower capacities will gradually be eliminated due to chip restrictions, high costs and intensifying competition," Pau said.

Related China's Tencent unveils large language AI model, open for enterprise use

Founders and Incumbents

Opinions on which firms will last vary widely.

Yuan Hongwei, chair of Shenzhen-based venture capital Z&Y Capital, said she believed that only two to three general-purpose LLMs will end up dominating the market.