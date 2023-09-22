Iran has paraded its military hardware on the anniversary of its 1980s war with Iraq, including "the longest-range drone in the world" along with ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

Iranian state media said on Friday that the drone "was unveiled” in the parade, which was broadcast live, and that drones displayed in the event were named Mohajer, Shahed and Arash.

“We can teach the people of the region that resistance is today’s way," President Ebrahim Raisi said at Friday’s parade in the capital Tehran.

"What forces the enemy to retreat is not submission and wavering, but resistance.”

The country said last month that it had built an advanced drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a larger payload.

It has an operational range of 2,000 km and can fly for up to 24 hours, state media reported then, adding that its payload could reach 300 kg, double the capacity of the Mohajer-6 drone.