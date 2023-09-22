WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran parades new 'longest-range' drone on Iraq war anniversary
The country said last month that it had built an advanced drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a larger payload.
Iran parades new 'longest-range' drone on Iraq war anniversary
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the annual military parade in Tehran. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
September 22, 2023

Iran has paraded its military hardware on the anniversary of its 1980s war with Iraq, including "the longest-range drone in the world" along with ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

Iranian state media said on Friday that the drone "was unveiled” in the parade, which was broadcast live, and that drones displayed in the event were named Mohajer, Shahed and Arash.

“We can teach the people of the region that resistance is today’s way," President Ebrahim Raisi said at Friday’s parade in the capital Tehran.

"What forces the enemy to retreat is not submission and wavering, but resistance.”

The country said last month that it had built an advanced drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a larger payload.

It has an operational range of 2,000 km and can fly for up to 24 hours, state media reported then, adding that its payload could reach 300 kg, double the capacity of the Mohajer-6 drone.

RelatedIran unveils its latest domestically-made armed drone
RECOMMENDED

"Prepare your shelters"

US officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia for its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this.

A video released last month by Iranian media showed the Mohajer-6 among other military hardware, with a text reading "prepare your shelters" in both Persian and Hebrew, the latter an allusion to Israel.

The Iran-Iraq war erupted on Sept. 22, 1980 when the forces of then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Iran.

The conflict, which was economically devastating and left at least half a million dead, ended in stalemate in August 1988.

RelatedIranian drones used in Ukraine built with western parts: Report
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal